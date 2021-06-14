Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 131,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,854,344. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.