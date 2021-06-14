Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Truist cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.42 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

