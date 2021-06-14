Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,854,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.06. 317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.95.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

