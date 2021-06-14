Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,428.22. 8,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,441.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

