Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.63. 162,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,345,559. The stock has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

