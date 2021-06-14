Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

