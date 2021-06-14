Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 653,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. B. Riley began coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.