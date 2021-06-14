Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,837 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

