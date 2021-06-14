Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

