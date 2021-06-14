Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

ENS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, May 31st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.