Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). Franklin Covey reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $80,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,735. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of 782.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

