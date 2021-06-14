Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in May

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,344 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,694. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

