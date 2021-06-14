Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Financial Review

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Freedom has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freedom and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 4 0 2.50

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 36.16% 53.54% 8.89% Interactive Brokers Group 9.39% 2.68% 0.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 28.19 $24.84 million $0.38 154.74 Interactive Brokers Group $2.48 billion 11.01 $195.00 million $2.49 26.29

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Interactive Brokers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Freedom beats Interactive Brokers Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 135 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

