Front Street Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,070,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up approximately 7.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $40,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,426,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

