Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 178,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $160.29 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.