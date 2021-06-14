FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.70

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 25983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

