Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS FUWAY traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.
About Furukawa Electric
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Furukawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Furukawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.