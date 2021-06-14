Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS FUWAY traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 814. Furukawa Electric has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

