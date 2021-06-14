Fusible Reaches One Day Volume of $6,581.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $392,144.05 and $6,581.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00161580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00183351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.30 or 0.01025700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,651.90 or 0.99919643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

