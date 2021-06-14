FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Increased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $243,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

