G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 69.0% in May

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $22.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

