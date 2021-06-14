GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.15

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $20.54 million and $411,381.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00437511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,727,449 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.