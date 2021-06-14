Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 1.69% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $135,486. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

