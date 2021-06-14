GateToken Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.05 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00010168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $324.14 million and $14.05 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00063319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00791242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00084403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.88 or 0.08009424 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,676 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

