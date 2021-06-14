Genius Sports’ (GENI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.04% from the stock’s previous close.

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

GENI stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

