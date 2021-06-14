Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson Sells 17,974 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

TSE GEI traded down C$0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1872883 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy to an “underperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

