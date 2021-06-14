Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GJNSY. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GJNSY stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.75.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

