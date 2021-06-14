Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 514,400 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.