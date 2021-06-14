GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 667,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

