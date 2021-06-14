Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

