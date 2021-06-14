Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of GWR opened at C$20.25 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.41 million and a PE ratio of 843.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.85.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.