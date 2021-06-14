Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Down 48.8% in May

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the May 13th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

