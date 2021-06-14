Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27.

