Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.28% of Globant worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $219.00. 1,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,992. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $134.34 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.21. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

