GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1,734.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of GoDaddy worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

