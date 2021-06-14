Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $109,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,203,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 23,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

