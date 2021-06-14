Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $122.89 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $122,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $39.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

