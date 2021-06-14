Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $116,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.95 on Monday, reaching $463.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,165. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $437.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $460.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

