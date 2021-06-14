Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 246,078 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,078 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Liberty Broadband worth $104,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after acquiring an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $168.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.