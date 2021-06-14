Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,735 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,296,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Unilever worth $128,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. 34,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,053. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

