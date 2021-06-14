Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Trimmed by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $100.51.

