Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $157,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.
- On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.
NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
