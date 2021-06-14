Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $157,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

