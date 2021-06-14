GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $2,171,420.42 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDRX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

