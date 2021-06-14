Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.
In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 361,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,508. The firm has a market cap of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.
