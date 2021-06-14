Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

GPMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 361,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,508. The firm has a market cap of $835.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

