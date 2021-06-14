GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,882 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHG. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.