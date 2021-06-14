Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Raised to $68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Get Greif alerts:

GEF stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.