Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 821 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $247.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $165.25 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

