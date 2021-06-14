Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 252,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $378.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

