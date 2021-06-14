Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,107,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 433,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $103.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

