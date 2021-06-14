Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 109 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $175.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

