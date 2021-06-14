Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

